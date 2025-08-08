The hint of fall football isn’t quite in the air yet, but marching musicians are already preparing in the August heat for a tribute to Broadway shows on historic Broadway-based Blankenship field in Oak Ridge. Get in on the fun of this Oak Ridge High School halftime show called Playbill by ordering your WildBand Show Shirt before August 15 at the online order form, and a portion of proceeds helps ORHS Band Boosters support this award-winning school program. ORHS WildBand performs under the direction of Michael Spirko and Sean Rutherford.

When the Wildcats kick off their home opener against Halls on August 21, you can also find new fundraising merchandise sold by Band Boosters. Here are some other ways to support the band:

Donate to the Transportation Fund that helps keep trucks and trailers hauling band gear to games and competitions. We recently had to buy a new set of tires.

Shop our annual Sheet Sale happening now! The website is www.raisefundsfast.com and our code is ORHS/any student’s last name.

Follow and like our Facebook page to learn where we’re having our next Spirit Night, when a portion of restaurant proceeds get donated to the band.

Link your Kroger rewards card to the band. It is as simple as logging in to the app —-> click the 3 bars in the top right —-> rewards —-> community rewards —-> search Oak Ridge High School Band Boosters.

Please consider a tax-deductible donation, check payable to ORHS Band Boosters, mailed to 1450 Oak Ridge Turnpike Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

Keep up with band fundraisers and other ways to support through our WildBand website, www.wildband.org. Send any questions about Band Booster 2025 fundraisers to BandMomBeth@gmail.com.