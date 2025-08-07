Up on the beautiful Cumberland Plateau lives a fabulous garden and a dedicated gentleman gardener. He nurtures specimens of azalea and rhododendron many of colors or shapes that I’ve never seen. Impressively, this one individual maintains it all. Paradisiacal (like paradise), Edenic (like Eden), it is on Genesis Road and is indeed the beginning of a destination.

Arriving to paint en plein air, my sights were on the yellow Dutch Iris by the pond. Dark and moody, it offered a respite from my busy life – until there arrived a plucky little visitor. Insisting on my attention was a duckling swimming laps. After a time, he bravely came ashore, shaking tail feathers in my direction. We chatted briefly then headed our different routes. Quite an inspiring beginning led to my final painting destination, sans duck.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright protected.

