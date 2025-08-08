Billed as ‘Knoxville’s Most Talked about Fundraising Event,’ the KAPA’s Boot Scootin’ Ball is not to be missed, Friday, August 22, 6:30 p.m. at the Mill & Mine.

The western-themed event includes not only great country music, line dancing, BBQ dinner, Ole Smoky Tennessee Moonshine and complimentary beer from Yee-Haw Brewing Company, but they are bringing in a mechanical bull!

Get your tickets here.

Learn more about the Knoxville Area Project Access, KAPA, a program under the leadership of the Knoxville Academy of Medicine.

Know more about Knoxville Academy of Medicine Foundation: here.

