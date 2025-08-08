Schools are starting back, and Food City continues to support students and teachers with the Food City’s School Bucks program as company officials are presenting checks to more than a thousand area schools totaling $800,000 in contributions.

“Food City is committed to supporting the education of our youth. Since the program’s inception, we’ve awarded over $22.9 million to participating schools,” says Steve Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

The 2025-2026 School Bucks program begins September 3, 2025, and continues through May 5, 2026. For every $1 customers spend using their Food City ValuCard, their designated school will receive 1 School Buck point.

To ensure your points credit to the school of your choice, simply visit Food City School Bucks Program to link your Food City ValuCard to your preferred school.

For more information about Food City’s School Bucks program, contact your local school, visit foodcity.com or contact the Food City School Bucks coordinator, Lisa Johnson, at 1-800-232-0174.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.

