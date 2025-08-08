I hiked the Grapeyard Ridge Trail this week. The trail starts from Little Greenbrier Road at its junction with the road to the Ramsey Cascade Trail and ends 7.6 miles later at the Roaring Forks Motor Nature Trail. It would be considered moderately difficult. There are nine stream crossings without a bridge on the first two-and-a-half miles. The water was high enough today that it was necessary to wade the streams.

I was able to see some flowers at peak or just past peak bloom.

Asiatic Dayflower – (2) – At peak bloom.

– (2) – At peak bloom. Erect Goldenrod – Few – first quarter mile up the trail.

– Few – first quarter mile up the trail. Heal All – Some – Some well past peak bloom – some at peak bloom.

Star Grass – (1) – At peak bloom.

– (1) – At peak bloom. Tick Trefoil – Some – Mostly past peak bloom.

– Some – Mostly past peak bloom. Whorled Leaf Coreopsis – Some – At peak bloom (beautiful yellow blooms) I am not positive that the Coreopsis I photographed is a Whorled Leaf Coreopsis but on checking my wildflower books, this appears to be the correct identification. Please advise if you identify the flower as a different species.

Tom Harrington is a regular hiker who reports on wildflowers in the Smokies.

