A day at Zoo Knoxville is always filled with discovery, but Sunday, August 10, and Thursday, August 14, are extra special dates for some of our zoo residents!

World Lion Day is Sunday, August 10, and Zoo Knoxville has the best place to watch their two powerful lions, Maji and Zahra, show off at the Valley of the Kings in the ‘Free Encounter’ every day at 2 p.m.

Scientifically known as ‘Panthero Leo,’ lions are one of the most popular animal species out there. They are called the ‘Kings of the Jungle’ due to their fearsome personalities created by their great bodies and heavy, shiny manes. A lion’s powerful roar is second to none, and it can be heard even five miles away. However, while lions existed in large populations 100 years ago, today, their numbers are just below 50,000 worldwide as a result of poaching and hunting.

World Lizard Day is celebrated on Thursday, August 14. Zoo Knoxville celebrates lizards every day in Pilot Flying J Wee Play Adventure, a specially designed indoor play area where the younger visitors encounter an array of lizards and even a Komodo dragon, the largest lizard on Earth.

Other Zoo News and Notes!

Zoo Knoxville has welcomed six new adult female ostriches that are now on view in a newly renovated exhibit space across from the Rhino Reserve. Visitors can see them striding across their spacious yard, dust bathing, exploring and showing off the powerful legs that make ostriches the fastest birds on land. Their eyes are the largest of any land animal— bigger than their brains — and are protected by long, natural eyelashes that help keep dust out. While they can’t fly, ostriches can sprint up to 45 miles per hour and use their strong legs for defense.

Kumi, a 27-year-old female Western lowland gorilla, is expecting a baby. The pregnancy is a result of a successful pairing with silverback Bantu and is a significant milestone for the zoo’s ongoing conservation efforts. Kumi is due in late November or early December. This will be Kumi’s second offspring. Visitors can currently see Kumi and Bantu in the gorilla habitat, and the zoo will continue to share updates on Kumi’s journey to motherhood in the coming months.

Located at 3500 Knoxville Zoo Dr.,37914, Zoo Knoxville is open every day 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

