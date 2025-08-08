“Hey, come on in, we’ve been waiting for you!” It’s like a family dinner where you are the guest of honor. We are talking about Roberson Family Restaurant at 10211 Chapman Hwy.

The friendly, homey atmosphere grabs you as soon as you walk in with booths and tables covered in black and white checkered tablecloths, smiling servers and lots of people enjoying some delicious-looking food.

The menu at Roberson is fairly large and varied from salads and burgers to wraps and dinner plates, offering something for everyone’s palate.

The Dining Duo started this meal with the Loaded Potato Skins. They were served quickly, hot with melted cheese and bacon. A good choice!

Duo One chose the Bacon Cheddar BBQ Burger with buffalo chips. It tasted as good as it sounds! Plenty large enough to take some home.

Duo Two chose the Chicken-fried Chicken dinner plate. A large chicken breast, covered in pepper gravy served on a bed of mashed potatoes. Carrots with fried okra were the chosen sides and enjoyed as “down-home cooking at its best.”

Roberson Family Restaurant is a great place for great food, open Tuesday- Saturday 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Another clean, friendly and moderately priced gem, we highly suggest you visit.

Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries “where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out of way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Email us your recommendations at knoxtndiningduo@gmail.com.

