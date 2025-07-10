Wild Birds Unlimited, located in The Gallery shopping center, has been recognized nationally for its outstanding commitment to bird conservation and community engagement. The store, led by Tiffiny Hamlin, recently received the 2025 Save the Songbirds Hero Award, which honors Wild Birds Unlimited franchisees that go above and beyond everyday operations to inspire customers and protect wildlife.

“This award means a lot to us,” said Hamlin. “It reflects our mission to create a deeper connection between people and nature, and to help our community become everyday heroes for songbirds.”

The award is part of Wild Birds Unlimited’s nationwide initiative to “save the songbirds” through education, action and community involvement.

Some of the efforts that went into earning this recognition include:

Veterans’ Bird Feeder Program– In partnership with the Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans Home, Wild Birds Unlimited installed bird feeders outside each resident’s window and launched a customer-driven Purchase to Donate program to provide monthly food refills. The team also repurposes gently used feeders and teaches veterans how to maintain them — bringing joy and a connection to nature for those who’ve served.

Birds & Brews– Now in its third year, this signature fundraiser will be held on October 4, 2025, at Orange Hat Brewing in Hardin Valley. The event supports local wildlife rehabilitators and features live appearances from owls, hawks and even bats. Local favorite Coffee and Chocolate, also located in The Gallery, will be a vendor at this year’s event. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

WBU University– Wild Birds Unlimited’s wildly popular educational series returns this fall, offering in-store courses on backyard birding. With class itineraries, notebooks and even graduation certificates, this unique program blends fun with education and draws nature lovers from across the region. Sessions resume in September.

Information and quotes provided by Wild Birds Unlimited.

