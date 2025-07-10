Did you know your favorite drug store, Vaughn Pharmacy, also provides monthly tips, and since July is UV Safety Month, check this wise advice on the topics below from your friends at Vaughn: here.

What is UV radiation?

Safety matters

Sunscreen: Your first line of defense

Don’t forget about your eyes

Sun safety tips for the whole family

Special care for children and seniors

Skin checks and when to see a doctor

Your Hometown Pharmacy Since 1966 Vaughn Pharmacy is a local, family-owned pharmacy serving the community in Powell, Tennessee. Specializing in providing personalized and attentive prescription programs to patients, they believe you are more than just a number.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.