What to do when First Friday falls on the Fourth of July?

Enjoy the fireworks and move First Friday to Second Friday. And that’s what the Arts & Culture Alliance has done.

Celebrate 171 local artists and their works alongside an indoor art market with numerous vendors at Second Friday, July 11, 2025, from 5-9 p.m. at The Emporium, 100 S. Gay Street.

The Summer Members’ Show is about the artists. So here they are:

Daniel Adame, Lauren Adams, Sandra Ange, Carra Artis, SuZanne Axt, Stacia Baldwin, Edith Barajas, Booder Barnes, Christine Barron, Lynda Best, Linda Blair, Ryan Blair, Neranza Noel Blount, Michael Bobo, Stephen Brayfield, Charlotte Brindley, Tina Brunetti, Keith Bryant, Betty Bullen, Wayne Bunker, Sandi Burdick, jordan butzine, Natalie Calcaterra, Angelica Carranza, Mandy Lynn Carris, Hans Christen, Pat Clapsaddle, Larry Cole, Michaelanne Collins, Morena Constantinou, Barbara Cornett, Michele Croslin, Elaine Marcel Culbert, Yvonne Dalschen, Christina Damron, Virginia Derryberry, Jurgen Dopatka, Marilyn Dwyer, Bailey Earith, Lesley Eaton, Gulya Elhan, Barbara Enloe, Susana Esrequis, Deborah Etheredge, Melisa Everett, Alan Finch, Mary Fox, Ben Fox-McCord, Anne Freels, Deana Fulton, Laura Gasparrini, Judi Gaston, Anna Gibson, Shana Goethals, Carl Gombert, Michele Walsh Gorres, Robert Grassel, Amanda Greene, Sean Greene, Jessica Gregory, Steve Griffin, Karina Guerrero, Annamaria Gundlach, Rulla Habiby, Debby Hall, Hannah Hancock, Donna Hart, Peg Hess, William Holbert, Lila Holdenried, Brooke Holmes, Bryan Holmes, Jean Huber, Laurel Hughes, Lorraine Jacques, Nidhi Jani, Mari Cardwell Jones, Cheri Jorgenson, Joel Keas, Gaiane Khachaturian, Gabrielle Knight, Andreas Koschan, Merry Koschan, Gabriela Miu Kropaczek, Greg Lach, Linda LaFrenier, Douglas Molinas Lawrence, Liz Lee, Sandy Lee, Terri Lenoci, Sheila Letitia, Iryna Lialko, David G. Liles, Kayla Lingerfelt, Ling Lu, Vicki Hudachek MacLeod, Cathy Madden, Debra Markham, Karen Martin, Renee Mathies, Bella McCubbin, Natalie McLaurin, Ken McMahon, Steven McQuilkin, Sylvia Milanez, Allen Monsarrat, Carolyn H. Moore, Theo Mullen, Michael Murphy, Blanche Nicoll, Noreen Norton, Sonja Oswalt, Matt Pallante, Laura Goff Parham, Hei Park, Marlee Parnell, Jamie Price Payne, Dan Podsobinski, Cheryl Prose, Randy L. Purcell, Amber Purdy, Julie Rabun, Kerry Remp, Jack Retterer, Chris Rohwer, Robin Moore Rohwer, Adam Rowe, Mary Ruden, Anna Rykaczewska, Amy Sabatier, Dennis Sabo, Sheryl Sallie, Mike E. Sandlock, Jerri Schmidt, Gayla Seale, Hanna Seggerman, Crystal Lynn Sharp, Valerie Sigmon, Bernard Sizemore, Roberta Smashey, Steven Escar Smith, Summer Smith, Sean Sparbanie, Lucas Spires, Bethany Stahl, Michelle Rae Stanley, Kelly Sullivan, Sonia Summers, Emily Taylor, W. James Taylor, Lynnda Tenpenny, Paula Thomas, Bob Thompson, Cynthia Tipton, Deanne Topping, Lois Trader, Josh Trent, Leanne Trivett S., Lyndsey Ullom, David Underwood, Jon Vazeen, Tori Wallace, Marc Ward, David Watson, Kate Peebles Watson, Owen Weston, Patsy Ferrell White, Rick Whitehead, Carl Whitten, Bill Womac, Marianne Woodside, Laura Woodson and Tonya Wade Wunder

Individual members of the Alliance participate locally and regionally in gallery exhibitions, art festivals, sculpture trails, weekend shows, studio tours and public murals. Some Alliance members are full-time artists, while others have day jobs and create on evenings and weekends. Some members include art professors with the University of Tennessee, Carson-Newman University, Maryville College, Pellissippi State, Roane State and Walters State. Others are teachers within Knox and surrounding counties’ elementary, middle and high schools.

Some Alliance members teach classes privately or through community classes with the Appalachian Arts Craft Center, Arrowmont School of Arts & Crafts, Fountain City Art Center, Knoxville Art Center, Knoxville Museum of Art, Mighty Mud and Oak Ridge Art Center.

Many of the artists have working studios in their own homes, while some are part of studio collectives such as Broadway Studios & Gallery, The Emporium, Mighty Mud, Relay Ridge, Sunday Studios and West Fifth Studios.

These exhibitions will be on display July 11-25, 2025. Gallery hours are Monday-Friday 9-5; additional public hours are Tuesdays, July 15 & 22, 6-9 p.m. with jazz concerts.

Note: The Arts & Culture Alliance will hold a hosted auction on Friday, August 1, 2025, and then will close for the remainder of August for renovations. The remaining schedule:

September 5-27, 2025

Givin’ the What For curated by Michael Dickins

Cyndy Waters: 27 Days in Ethiopia

Paintings by Matthew Trinkle

Lynn Fisher: My Flower Garden

October 3 – November 1, 2025

Givin’ the What For curated by Michael Dickins

AIA East Tennessee: AIA Art Salon

Sergio Martinez, Estefano Martinez and Valeria Martinez: The memory of dreams

Hannah Hancock: Memory Piecing

November 7-9, 2025

Southern Woodworker’s Showcase

November 7-29, 2025

William Holbert: Celebrities in Art

Michelle Lindsey & Jacene Witzel: Southern Comforts

November 14-29, 2025

Ceramics Soul Collective: Pieces of Us: A Cultural Mosaic

Information and artwork provided by the Arts & Culture Alliance.