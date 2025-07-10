This month, Wallace Real Estate is making it even easier for East Tennesseans to give back by bringing the donation drop-off directly to their neighborhoods.

In partnership with Knoxville Habitat for Humanity, Wallace offices will host a series of ReStore Pop-Up Donation Stations throughout July.

The goal is to collect gently used home goods and building materials that will be resold at the Habitat ReStore to fund homebuilding efforts for local individuals and families in East Tennessee.

Donation Station dates and locations

All donation events will be held from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. on the following Fridays and Saturdays:

July 11 and 12 at Wallace Farragut Office (10815 Kingston Pike)

July 18 and 19 at Wallace West Office (106 N. Peters Road)

July 25 and 26 at Wallace North Office (3009 Tazewell Pike)

ReStore staff will be on-site at each location to help unload items and provide donation receipts.

Why donate?

When you donate to the ReStore, you are doing more than decluttering. You are helping support the construction of safe, affordable homes for families in Knoxville. Donated items are sold in the ReStore, with proceeds going directly toward Habitat’s homebuilding mission. Donating also keeps usable items out of landfills, giving them a second life.

“Habitat’s mission aligns beautifully with who we are at Wallace,” said Claudia Stallings, chief operating officer at Wallace Real Estate. “We believe that everyone deserves a place to call home, and this partnership gives our agents and clients a way to actively support that vision in a tangible, local way.”

What can you bring?

Donations may include furniture, home décor, appliances, lighting, tools, cabinets, building materials and more. To review the full list of acceptable items, visit knoxvillehabitatforhumanity.com/restore or call 865-690-4214.

Build a stronger community, one donation at a time

Whether you are moving, remodeling or simply clearing out space, your donated items can help families achieve the dream of homeownership. By participating in one of the upcoming donation events, you are supporting sustainable practices and making a difference in your community.

For more information, visit WallaceTN.com or follow Wallace Real Estate on social media for updates.

Kate Spears is the social, media and events specialist for Wallace Real Estate and can be reached at kate@wallacetn.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.