Have you heard of Clinch River Chapter Trout Unlimited? We need to be aware of an organization whose mission is to conserve and protect the Clinch River trout fishery and its watershed below the Norris Dam. The group lives out its mission through communication, restoration, conservation and education.

Communication is achieved through active social media, monthly meeting excluding July and December and ongoing activities throughout the community.

is achieved through active social media, monthly meeting excluding July and December and ongoing activities throughout the community. Restoration and conservation are realized through ongoing community efforts by service partnerships and volunteer efforts.

are realized through ongoing community efforts by service partnerships and volunteer efforts. Education is an ongoing process through all the avenues provided by the organization. The website shares insight on fishing, and special community events provide expertise to educate on individual skills and the group’s mission.

One such event occurred this May at the home of director Frank Ashby when he hosted fly-fishing training for women of all ages. The all-day experience included multiple learning stations where the participants rotated to learn various skills about the angling knack from tying flies to casting the line. The midday lunch was an equal extravagant production as Ashby cooked two beef briskets (smoked 14 hours) and two huge pork butts (smoked 9 hours). He says, “Probably the best briskets I’ve ever done; I even impressed myself.” The afternoon culminated with each participant testing her newly learned skills and homemade flies at the Ashby trout-stocked pond. Each had an individual guide to support her efforts and all were successful with their catch.

Ashby hosts events through the year at his pond for military veterans and women to help educate on the skill of fly-fishing.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.