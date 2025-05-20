On May 15, Morning Pointe Senior Living hosted the Grand Opening of its Hardin Valley Lantern at Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence. The event brought together local leaders, healthcare advocates, volunteers and families — many of whom shared moving stories about how the new community is already making a difference.

One of the most powerful moments came from a resident family member who said, “I’m not the caregiver and the daughter — I’m the daughter again.”

