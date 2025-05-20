Fly Dance Fitness Knoxville, a rapidly growing dance-based fitness brand, will have the grand opening of its newest studio on Friday, May 30, 11:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. at 8079 Kingston Pike, Suite L, Knoxville, TN 37919.

Grand Opening day activities include a ribbon cutting ceremony, demo classes, raffle giveaways and photo opportunities.

Fly Dance Fitness Knoxville is owned and operated by Erica Spiva.

COO Kari Schroeter relates the goal of Fly Dance Fitness, “Our mission has always been to create a space where people feel strong, empowered and supported, no matter their background or experience level.”

