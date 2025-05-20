small comforts kitchen, a Gluten-free Pie Shop & Bakery, is having its grand opening Thursday, May 22, 3-7 p.m. at 3726 Sevier Heights Road, Suite 102, 37920.

You can find this unique bakery offering every Thursday and Friday from 3-7 p.m. and on Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. as well as Market Square Farmers Market on Saturdays.

Why open at such unique hours? Owners said, “We are favoring slightly later than typical hours because our primary product is pie and we think that’s best enjoyed at the end of the day!”

