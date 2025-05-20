Knox County Master Gardeners (KCMG) graduated 39 new interns at its May meeting. The graduates completed a 16-week course on a variety of gardening and plant topics, during a course coordinated by KCMG and Knox County Extension. Graduates will become certified after completing 40 volunteer hours at Extension-approved programs. Thirteen graduates have already completed that requirement.

“The dedication of these volunteers is impressive,” said Rylan Thompson, Knox County Extension Agent. “We’re especially proud of this group as we celebrate KCMG’s 40th anniversary during 2025.”

Volunteers work in a variety of KCMG projects, including area botanical gardens, community gardens, nature preserves, parks and farmers markets. More than 240 active members perform volunteer activities in the county, answer garden questions and provide education of new master gardeners each year. In 2024, the group volunteered nearly 23,000 hours in area programs.

KCMG, a Tennessee non-profit 501(c)(3), is a joint program of the University of Tennessee and Tennessee State University Cooperative Extension Services.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.