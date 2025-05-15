Join the UT Arboretum Society via Zoom on Tuesday, May 20, 7 p.m. EDT as Dr. Benjamin Fitzpatrick, professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Tennessee, teaches us more about these fascinating creatures. This program will review salamander basics, the reasons our region is a special place for them and some of the challenges they face.

Fun facts about salamanders: there are more kinds of salamanders in the southern Appalachians than anywhere else in the world. These humble little hunters of forests, streams and ponds can tell us a lot about biodiversity and the hidden lives of Appalachian forests.

The class is free, but you must register to receive the Zoom link and recording. Register here under Programs. Closed captions are available. Please contact Michelle at mcampani@utk.edu for any questions or registration issues.

Benjamin Fitzpatrick has been studying the genetics and ecology of salamanders for over 25 years. Dr. Fitzpatrick teaches populations genetics, herpetology and vertebrate natural history at UT. Most of his current research is directed at understanding the diversity of salamanders in the Great Smoky Mountains to seek general insights about the natural world.

The UT Arboretum Society celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2025; to learn more about the Arboretum Society, go here.

