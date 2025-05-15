During the week ending May 9, 2025, we recorded 1,388 documents. Included in the total were 330 trust deeds (loans) valued at $200.26 million. The highest value loan was $76 million, backed by Berkadia Commercial Mortgage, Inc. Millennium Bank backed the second highest loan of $15 million, and Home Federal Bank loaned the third highest of $8.25 million. There were nine others over $1 million listed below:

Property transfers recorded as warranty deeds accounted for 229 recordings totaling $91.66 million. Among these, 11 transactions surpassed $1 million, with only two being commercial properties.

In West Knox County, the owner of Kinney Sharpening sold the property at 1104 Lovell Road. SAHA Investments LLC purchased the parcel near the intersection of Snyder Road for $1.28 million.

The second commercial transaction involved the building at the corner of N. Broadway and Essary Road. The Fountain City Jewelers property at 2802 Essary Road was sold by JBCH Properties, LLC, to a private party for $1.2 million.

The year-to-date comparison chart has been updated:

Property fraud is a crime. Fortunately, we don’t see much of that in Knox County, but we do have a tool to inform you when something is recorded without your knowledge. Enrolling in the FREE Property Fraud Alert program is easy, just go to: https://alertme.knoxrod.org. Anytime documents are recorded in your name, you’ll get an email notification so that, if necessary, you can act quickly.

Have a great weekend! – Nick

Nick McBride is the Knox County register of deeds.