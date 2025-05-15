Daily HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

World headlines:

Deals made with Syria & Saudi Arabia President Trump is scheduled to meet with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa today after the president ordered an end to sanctions on Syria in place since 1979. The president also met with Saudi Arabia leaders who have pledged $600B in U.S. investments from $142B in arms deals to $2B in infrastructure projects.

National headlines:

Keep up with Congress Congress has 20 meetings today here.

Stocks: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

Follow the U.S. Supreme Court: recent decisions here.

DOE announces new policy. The U.S. Department of Energy announced three new policy actions that are projected to save more than $935 million annually while expanding American innovation and scientific research. The savings will be incurred by limiting indirect costs for grant funding to 10% for state and local governments, 15% for non-profit organizations and 15% for for-profit companies. Read full statement here.

State headlines:

Invasive pest poses danger to animals. Tennessee State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty is urging animal owners to be aware of New World Screwworm (NWS), an invasive pest that poses a serious threat to livestock and other warm-blooded animals, including pets. Read more at TN Dept. of Agriculture: here.

Local headlines:

Weather: Sunny and hot According to the National Weather Service, today will be partly sunny with no rain and high near 85 and a low tonight around 70. Friday has increased chance for showers and thunderstorms with a continued high of 85.

Old Glory runs through Knoxville Today, a historic moment will unfold in Knoxville as Team RWB’s Old Glory Ultra Relay 3,000-mile transcontinental run carrying a single American flag makes its way through the city, raising awareness and support for veterans. During the Knoxville leg, the team will make a brief stop at one of its sponsors, The Vitamin Shoppe, at 7833 Kingston Pike, noon-3 p.m. People will have the opportunity to capture compelling footage and connect with off-duty runners.

Soapbox derby, street fair and outdoor concert Holleroo is combination event on Saturday, May 17, 11 a.m. -10 p.m. along North Central Street and Anderson Avenue. Attendees will be able to enjoy a traditional street fair atmosphere along with a soapbox derby. See more at WBIR.

