With school almost out of session and inboxes become increasingly unattended, it’s easy to see why time seems to move a little slower in the summer months in Knoxville. With an ample supply of distractions, there’s no telling what will be at your disposal both in and out of the summer heat.

River & Rail Theater Company and Knoxville Opera: Stuck Elevator – River & Rail Theatre (May 16-18)

Continuing on their theme of unique and eye-grabbing plotlines, the River & Rail Theatre is premiering one of its most topical and thoughtful productions yet. Following the true story of an immigrant who was stuck in an elevator for 81 hours, his story is told through a variety of media. Music, speech and multimedia tools bring this incredibly visceral and poignant story to life.

Concerts on the Square – Market Square (May 15, 7 – 9 p.m.)

This totally free event is a great excuse to make dinner reservations in Market Square and request some outdoor seating. The first of this summer-long series starts Thursday, with 103.5 WIMZ’s very own rock band taking the stage, playing the same hits you love hearing during your commute.

Nature Nerd Hike – Ijams Nature Center (May 16, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.)

For the nature lovers celebrating Earth Day, Ijams has got you covered. Under the guidance of a naturalist on site, this 2 mile hike will walk you through identifying the various plant and animal life that’s finally crawling back into the sun after a long winter. Get some fresh air on your Friday night and celebrate the organisms and ecosystems that make our holler between the hills so special.

Appalachian Equality Chorus: We’re Still Here – Clayton Performing Arts Center (May 16, 7:30 p.m.)

With over 100 performers making up the largest version of the Equality Chorus in its history, it’s impressive to see that the message is just as big as the group. Performing a litany of classic protest songs throughout history, it’s a communal experience coming at a time when community is desperately needed. From Bob Dylan to Lady Gaga, there’s a little something for everyone in this genre diverse yet singular in its mission concert for everyone.

Knoxville Flea Market – Knoxville Expo Center (May 16-18)

The Knoxville Flea Market has everything, and that’s not an exaggeration. The staple of the city returns with affordable prices and an invitation to everyone to come shop and showcase. Clothes, antiques, jewelry, collectibles, home goods, whatever you’re in need of, they have it for a fraction of its retail price.

Summer Soiree – Knoxville Museum of Art (May 17, 7 – 11 p.m.)

The KMA’s annual fundraiser brings a little Hollywood to Knoxville, with fizzy drinks and classy music helping tie together a night of class and charity. With the Wes Bailey Band playing the event, enjoy galleries soundtracked by good music. Fun and philanthropy often intersect, but a night like this has the opportunity to make that marriage seem seamless.

Children’s Festival of Reading – World’s Fair Park (May 17, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Even if school is almost out of session, there’s still plenty of opportunity to combine entertainment with education at this award-winning festival. Authors, musicians, illustrators and experts in a number of fields are here to give the rudimentary knowledge of their skillset to children fascinated by storytelling. With a dozen different panelists and a litany of activities, it is nearly impossible for the kiddos to be bored at an event as jam-packed as this!

Scottish Festival and Games – Townsend Visitor’s Center (May 17 – 18)

An educational, entertaining and scenic setting all combine for this once-a-year event that encapsulates Scottish culture. Just a short drive from Cades Cove, the Townsend Event Center is an incredible venue to host vendors, clans and live entertainment, all inundated with the spirit of the Scots. Sip some whiskey over a soundtrack of bagpipes while you get some much-needed sun!

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for the KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts and culture in and around his hometown. Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at email or text 865-919-5059 with your story idea.

