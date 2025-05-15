Creating a more sustainable, ecologically-sound landscape doesn’t require a green thumb — just a little guidance, and a willingness to take action. That’s the philosophy behind Tennessee Smart Yards, a University of Tennessee Extension-led program that empowers homeowners with practical steps to manage their outdoor spaces in ways that benefit both people and the environment.

Wallace Real Estate’s Jennifer Montgomery has taken that mission to heart. A passionate advocate for conservation and stewardship, Montgomery is helping her clients — and the broader community — understand how yard design can contribute to healthier homes, cleaner water and more vibrant communities.

“A Tennessee Smart Yard isn’t about perfection,” Montgomery says. “It’s about progress. You make choices that support nature, and you end up creating a space that’s not only beautiful but beneficial.”

Montgomery has even implemented a certified Smart Yard display at Wallace’s Bearden office, showcasing native plants, water-smart landscaping and educational signage. Her hope is that it will inspire others to see the possibilities in their own spaces, whether they have a balcony or an acre.

The Smart Yards program is rooted in nine foundational principles — from reducing stormwater runoff to using mulch and compost effectively — and includes self-paced online modules and local workshops. Homeowners work through a “yardstick” workbook, earning inches for each sustainable action taken. Once they reach 36 inches, they can officially certify their yard and receive a sign to display proudly.

Wallace Real Estate is proud to support this initiative. In a market where curb appeal and eco-consciousness matter more than ever, Smart Yard certification can even become a selling point. “It’s a great way to differentiate your property by attracting more butterflies and buyers,” Montgomery explains. “Buyers increasingly value homes that align with sustainable practices.”

Whether you’re looking to sell your home or simply create a more harmonious outdoor space, Tennessee Smart Yards offers a science-backed path forward — and local advocates like Montgomery are making it easier than ever to get started.

To learn more or begin your own certification journey, visit TN Smart Yards.

