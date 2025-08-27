The Wesley House Masquerade Ball, scheduled for Friday, October 3, 2025, 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Bridgewater Place, will be an elegant evening of live music, a silent auction, and community support—all in the benefit of the children, families, and seniors served throughout Knoxville by Wesley House.

Since 1907, Wesley House Community Center has been a vital resource for Knoxville’s Mechanicsville, Lonsdale, and Beaumont neighborhoods.

A thriving nonprofit that provides:

After-school and summer programming for K–8 students focused on academics, enrichment, and mentorship.

Senior support services through the WISE program, offering weekly meals, fellowship, and wellness education to reduce social isolation.

Food access and emergency aid via the Red Bird Community Store, delivering groceries to those facing food insecurity.

Located in the historic Laura Cansler Elementary School, Wesley House continues to evolve, offering licensed childcare, voucher-supported programs, and recently renovated spaces to serve the community better. Formal attire & masks encouraged, with masks available for purchase at Wesley House.

For information and tickets, see https://www.wesleyhouseknox.org/masqueradeball.

