Rosedale, Inc. will host Sankofa Saturday on Saturday, August 30, 2-4 p.m. at the Burlington Branch Library, 4614 Asheville Highway.

This interactive event for youth ages 7-14 explores West African heritage through storytelling, music, crafts, and cross-cultural connection in hands-on activities, including making Adinkra tote bags, creating bracelets with their Akan day names, and learning Twi language words.

The event will also feature a live virtual exchange with students from The SEED Academy in The Gambia.

For more information, contact Brittney Bailey Dunn, founder & executive director of Rosedale, Inc. , rosedaleinc59@gmail.com | 865-454-2084.

