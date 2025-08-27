Grace Christian Academy began the 25-26 school year in a meaningful way, offering parents and the community suggestions for 26 days of prayer. In the final days of this effort, which runs through September 5, we are sharing the last 11 days of prayer with our readers to encourage support for all schools.

Grace Christian Academy provides an academically challenging and distinctively Christian education for PreSchool-12th grade students, including a wide variety of arts and athletics programs for each season.

Haylee Jordan is the Executive Director of Development at Grace Christian Academy. She can be reached at haylee.jordan@gcarams.org.

