Week One of high school football was an exciting one with some unusual results. We will look at the results from some spotlighted games.

Maryville at Alcoa: The Battle of Pistol Creek is roughly 100 years old, with Alcoa leading the TSSAA in all-time football titles won with 23, and now it’s 24 as they won Friday, 28-21, bringing back-to-back wins over Maryville for the first time in 15 years.

Anderson County at Powell These two programs played against each other in the season opener for a fifth consecutive year, but with one big difference: NO WINNER. With Anderson County leading 18-7 at the beginning of the third quarter and Powell driving, Mother Nature stopped the play. The teams originally planned to continue on Saturday, but TSSAA ruled the game a no-contest.

Farragut vs. Sevier County The first annual FirstBank Football Classic features Class 5A Sevier County against Class 6A Farragut, with two of the state’s top 2027 QBs against one another in Cooper Newman (Sevier County) and Corbin Hobson (Farragut). Sevier County’s 15-0 run and 5A State Championship proved to be no fluke as they took down Farragut 27-7.

The other scores from the East Division as posted on TSSAA Website.

Alcoa 28 , Maryville 21

, Maryville 21 CAK 24 , Concord Christian 7 (Sat)

, Concord Christian 7 (Sat) Cherokee 34 , Pigeon Forge 13

, Pigeon Forge 13 Dobyns Bennett 26 , Knoxville Central 20

, Knoxville Central 20 Gatlinburg-Pittman 44 , Seymour 7

, Seymour 7 Gibbs 49 , Union Co. 0

, Union Co. 0 Gordonsville 21 , Coalfield 18

, Coalfield 18 Grainger 43 , Claiborne 14

, Claiborne 14 Greeneville 35 , Morristown West 0

, Morristown West 0 Morristown East 26 , South Greene 22

, South Greene 22 Hardin Valley 45 , Karns 25 (Sat)

, Karns 25 (Sat) Jefferson Co. 41 , Cocke Co. 0

, Cocke Co. 0 Johnson Co. 26 , Sullivan East 21

, Sullivan East 21 JPII 34 , Lakeway Christian 27

, Lakeway Christian 27 Lenoir City 43 , Campbell Co. 7

, Campbell Co. 7 Lookout Valley 14 , Sunbright 12

, Sunbright 12 Oak Ridge 28 , Knoxville Halls 13 (Thu)

, Knoxville Halls 13 (Thu) Oakdale 39 , Pickett Co. 0

, Pickett Co. 0 Oliver Springs 38 , Eagleton 20

, Eagleton 20 Oneida 17 , Rockwood 14

, Rockwood 14 Providence Academy 64 , Asheville Christian, NC 0

, Asheville Christian, NC 0 Sale Creek 28 , Wartburg Central 14

, Wartburg Central 14 Scott 15 , McCreary County, KY 14

, McCreary County, KY 14 South-Doyle 52 , Austin-East 30

, Austin-East 30 William Blount 49 , Loudon 0

, Loudon 0 Upperman 29, Knoxville Webb 7

News and Notes from other area high school sports:

Volleyball:

Knoxville Catholic defeated Farragut 25-18 and 25-19.

Sacred Heart (KY) defeated Knoxville Catholic 25-11 and 25-22

Maryville High defeated Webb of Knoxville 25-19 and 25-6

