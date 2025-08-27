Our young readers will love the Pout-Pout Fish picture book by Deborah Diesen. There are currently 33 books in The Pout-Pout Fish series that began in 2008 and has expanded to include picture books, board books, and activity books for young readers.

Children will love these books, with their rhyming verse and appealing lessons that will stay with them throughout life. The series teaches children about the importance of positive perspectives, the power of kindness, and how showing a single act of kindness can change one’s outlook, as well as how to deal with feelings like gloominess and anxiety.

Deborah Diesen is the author of numerous children’s picture books from the Pout-Pout Fish series to the Worry-Worry Whale series and more. She says she loves playing with words, rhymes, and rhythms. She has worked as a bookseller, a bookkeeper, and a reference librarian. She and her family live in Michigan.

Look for these recommendations and other books at Knox County Online Library or your local independent bookstore each week.

This weekly column aims to delve into the enchanting world of children’s literature by spotlighting both beloved classics and emerging voices in the genre. I am excited to share my love of children’s literature with families who are seeking ways to encourage their young ones to develop a love for reading as well. Send comments or questions to Susan Espiritu at susan@knoxtntoday.com.