If the mountains can’t quite lure you this weekend, or the endless shopping at Tanger Outlets doesn’t hold any appeal, the next best thing might be the Great Smokies Flea Market right off Exit 407. Part bazaar and part day trip for the curious and the bargain-hungry, the sprawling weekend market has become a longtime institution for locals and travelers alike.

Always an adventure

We visit the flea market several times each year, mainly when we can’t figure out what to buy for birthdays, Christmas, or other events. It is always an adventure, and it’s only 25 minutes from downtown Knoxville. With Christmas coming up in just two weeks, you may find all sorts of different gift ideas like crafts, quilts, decorations, and trees, including many that won’t break the bank.

Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., what begins as a quiet warehouse at 220 W. Dumplin Valley Rd blossoms into a marketplace full of life — hundreds of vendors setting up ovens of nuts, racks of clothes, T-shirts, tables of antiques, and every kind of oddball, useful, or just-plain-fun thing you can imagine. It opens at 8 a.m., but many vendors don’t arrive until after 10 a.m., so plan accordingly.

The main building, over 170,000 square feet, is climate-controlled, with wide aisles leading past booths stacked with everything from home décor and liquidation goods to leather jackets, sporting gear, pet supplies, and collectibles. Outside, depending upon the time of the year, vendors display fresh produce, homemade jams and preserves, handmade crafts, seasonal yard-sale finds, and more.

The thrill of the unknown

For us, it is always the thrill of the unexpected. We never know what we are going to find. On any given visit, you might unearth a vintage tool you didn’t know you needed, a T-shirt that perfectly matches your sense of humor, children’s clothes, kitchen gadgets for someone who is a good cook, or some oddball knick-knack. Others come for more practical deals — discount electronics, pet supplies, household goods, outdoor gear, purses, wallets, cell phone cases, and more.

People watching at its best

One of the great charms of the flea market is its mix of regulars and weekend wanderers. When the weather’s good, vendors spill outdoors. Indoors or out, the vibe is more of a flea-market atmosphere. It’s all a bit relaxed, a bit ragged, and entirely its own kind of fun.

Of course, it’s not all hidden gems and sunlit bargains. Some prices can be comparable to those in regular stores. Most booths take credit cards, but cash is always appreciated. We think that the ambiance and the chance for discovery are worth the trade-offs. The people watching is unequaled.

The bargains are usually pretty good, and the merchandise displayed is a wide variety of goods. It draws families, collectors, and travelers headed toward Gatlinburg or Pigeon Forge.

Pickles and fudge

If you are a pickle aficionado, don’t miss Skippy’s Pickles, which sells flavored pickles that include “Fire and Ice,” “Kiss and Slap,” “Razzle Dazzle Raspberry,” and so much more. The booth is always busy. Tastings are free.

Then there’s the fudge! “The Fudge Shop: Seriously the Best,” is seriously the best. We both agree it is the best fudge we’ve ever tasted. We bought candy cane, orange cream (“the best-selling fudge in the Smokies,” we were told), peanut butter, and blueberry … and there’s more. It’s worth the half-hour drive just for the fudge. Tastings are free here, too.

Park for free, stroll the aisles

You might leave with a piece of furniture, some DVDs, video games, toys, and more. Either way, it’s more than a shopping stop. It’s certainly not a mall experience. It’s a Smoky Mountain weekend with its own tradition.

For more information on the Great Smokies Flea Market, go to https://greatsmokiesfleamarket.com/

Melanie Staten is a public relations consultant with her husband, Vince.

