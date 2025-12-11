The first week of December is behind us, and Christmas is looming! During last week, 1,573 documents were added to Knox County’s property records. Trust deeds accounted for 408 transactions valued at $122.83 million. There were 11 over $1 million, but unlike last week, none above $2.5 million. They are listed below:

Warranty deeds, or property sales, made up 251 of the total documents and had a combined value of $110.61 million. Among those were 13 sales of $1 million or more, including five commercial properties. The most expensive commercial transfer was between D.R. Horton Inc. and DHIR-Knoxville I LLC. D.R. Horton sold 71 lots in the Reserve at Three Ridges Subdivision at 7330 Millertown Pike in East Knoxville. The townhomes were sold to DHIR-Knoxville I LLC for $6.91 million.

Next on the list were four parcels on Chipman Street. CBMA Properties LLC sold the property that includes 2129, 1921, 1935, and 2125 Chipman Street to Legacy West Partners LLC, for $3.8 million.

The Elevate Townhomes at the corner of Old Clinton Pike and West Emory Road were also sold last week. Northcreek Renovation and Construction LLC sold the 12-unit rental neighborhood to VEER 2025 Investments LLC for $3 million.

An outparcel at West Town Mall also has a new owner. The property is the parking lot next to the Westview Towers Apartments, covering 2 acres. West Town Mall LLC sold the lot to West Town Hospitality LLC for $1.788 million. The final commercial sale of last week was the KFC building at 4200 Chapman Highway. Sunset Capital Real Estate LLC sold the property to F2D TN 0002 LLC for $1.39 million.

The year-to-date comparison chart has been updated as of 12/5/2025:

If you have heard about property fraud recently, we can put your mind at ease. Just sign up for the FREE Property Fraud Alert program available to all Knox County property owners. Enrolling is easy; go to https://alertme.knoxrod.org, then follow the prompts. If a document is recorded in the names you have registered, you will receive an email notification, allowing for quick action if necessary. It is totally free and a great way to protect yourself against property fraud.

Nick McBride is the Register of Deeds for Knox County.

