The Powell Business & Professional Association Christmas luncheon was held on Tuesday and all had some entertaining fun after the catered turkey/dressing meal.

Laura Bailey, the events committee chair, led the ‘Ugly Santa’ gift exchange. The best part was watching the ‘taking of others’ gifts’ as Laura lost her choices multiple times, allowing her to prowl the crowd in search of one she would not lose. Janice White, determined to garner the Lowe’s gift card, chose it, lost it, got it back, lost it again, and finally locked it down.

I chose the last Chick-fil-A gift card on the table provided by Matthew Queener, DeBusk Boys & Girls Club, and since I was the last to choose, I did not lose it.

The real winner for the day was Larsen Jay who opened his choice to find his next parade outfit.

If you would like more information about the Powell Business & Professional Association, you can go here.

