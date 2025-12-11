The theme of the week in Knoxville is gift-giving! Whether it’s the gift of reunion and reminiscing, or knocking off a few items from your list, either by purchasing or making your own trinkets to give to that special someone. Thankfully, the gift of supporting local is available to Knoxvillians up and down the highway this holiday season.

Celebrating Pat Summit – Tennessee Theater (December 11, 7 p.m.) A sliver of sports history and its detour to Knoxville is coming to the Tennessee Theater in incredible fashion. Moderated by ESPN Reporter Holly Rowe, this event aims to gather former players, coaches, and other notable figures in and around Thompson-Boling Arena during Coach Summit’s decades of dominance in Knoxville. Hear exclusive stories, see b-roll from forgotten eras of her career, and fully satiate yourself in the legacy of The Volunteer State’s ultimate matriarch.

Holiday Sparkles & Spirits – Cherokee Country Club (December 11, 6:30 p.m.) Enjoy a concert from Knoxville’s up-and-coming musicians with this benefit concert put on by The Joy of Music School. Providing free lessons and instruments to students, this after-school program brings the arts to communities whose children are in desperate need of a creative outlet. Enjoy beverages, appetizers, and great music all for a worthy cause.

Holiday Candlelight Tours – Blount Mansion (December 12 – 13, every hour on the hour from 5 – 8 p.m.) Visit one of East Tennessee’s most historic sites and get in the Christmas cheer as you go back in time more than a century. With a special focus on the staples and traditions of the festive season, bundle up and get ready to dive into the region’s heritage in this intimate and time-frozen setting. Tickets are $20.

Hot Glass Icicle Class – Able Trade (December 12, 6 – 8 p.m.) This wintery souvenir won’t melt once the sun starts to peek out of the woods again come March. In this class, guests will learn to use a torch to contort pieces of glass into their own personal ornament in the shape of an icicle. For $40, you’ll discover all the property safety measures for crafting the gift, be provided with proper equipment, and even get to take home your frozen trinket.

Intermediate Bookbinding – The Bottom (December 13, 12 – 3 p.m.) Join professional artist George Habeib and learn to craft a tarp for your tomes and volumes that’s creative, personalized and handmade. This course will help budding book designers of all experience levels to delve into printmaking for books of any type. Whether a personal journal or a familiar favorite that needs a little flair, this class will have it all. Admission price is recommended at $20 on a pay what you can basis.

Knoxville Holiday Market – World’s Fair Exhibition Hall (December 13, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., December 14, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.) Warm up in the Expo Center at one of the premier holiday shopping experiences in East Tennessee. Unique gifting options like jewelry, pottery, furniture, and custom artwork coming from over 200 local vendors and artisans. This is a great excuse to shed some layers after being out in the cold of campus or Market Square.

Winter Market – Biddle Farm’s Community Green (December 14, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.) Another opportunity to get some holiday shopping done in your backyard, this local artisan market puts the best of the community on display and on sale, offering up some of their best creations to the public. If you’re not looking to shop, you can enter the Market’s gingerbread house contest!

Smokies Winter Wonderland Light Show – Covenant Health Park (Sundays through Thursdays, December 5 – January 5, starting at 6 p.m.) Presented by ORNL, this event rings in the Holiday season while premiering the Smokies’ new stadium as a venue for Christmas cheer. Aside from the ornate, intricate light shows and displays, there are tons to do in and around the facility. Take pictures in a Santa meet and greet, take the kids on a train ride, design your own cookies, and so much more! Tickets start at just $10.

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts, and culture in and around his hometown. Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at delahoussaye1267@gmail.com or by text at 865-919-5059 with your story idea.

