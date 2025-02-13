The Day of Love is upon us, and regardless of your celebration status there’s bound to be a soulmate pairing found in one of these events. Give date night a shake-up or commiserate with fellow singles at one of many chances to patron Knoxville’s bustling local arts and culture commodities.

Rated R for Risqué: Courtship, Intimacy, and Romance in the Hazen Household – Mabry Hazen House (February 14, 7-8:15 p.m.)

A tour of the historic Mabry-Hazen House this weekend details the lives and passions of women throughout the centuries. Victorian era romance, fifteen year engagements and roaring scandals will encapsulate your evening as you hop through multiple generations in a single evening.

Chicago – Tennessee Theater (February 11-14, 7 p.m., February 15, 2 p.m.)

The Jazz of Chicago is stopping in town for the whole week, and there’s still plenty of opportunity to get a shimmy in with the crew. Come watch one of Broadway’s most lauded musicals either for the first time or the hundredth and see one of the most iconic Valentines stories in American fiction.

Inherit The Wind – Clarence Brown Theater (February 12 – March 2, 7:30 p.m., 2 p.m. on Sundays)

This incendiary courtroom drama follows the Scopes Monkey Trial on its 100th anniversary as two lawyers go to battle for the progress of education. This production provides an intense look back at history in a time where reminders serve as warnings to heed in the context of modern culture.

Erick Baker – Bijou Theater (February 14 – 15, 8 p.m.)

Join this Knoxville native with his whiskey-soaked baritone as he croons on folk and Americana tunes guaranteed to make hearts flutter. There’s plenty of emotion and talent to be had with this act that’s shared the stage with talent like John Legend, Brandi Carslisle and The Goo Goo Dolls. Share the soul of the south with friends, family and loved ones this Valentines Day.

49 Winchester – Mill and Mine (February 14 -15, 8 p.m.)

This small town band of Virginians has been hooting and hollering all across the south, and their newest record “Leavin’ This Holler” proves that they’re going to be a traveling band for years to come. A perfect blend of musty barroom blues and true country roots, this raucous revival of traditional sounds spun into modern trappings will be nothing short of a can’t miss show.

Valentines Day Tasting – The Spice and Tea Exchange of Knoxville (February 14, multiple times)

A fun taste test with a date makes for an exceptional appetizer or dessert to that Valentines dinner! The Spice and Tea Exchange will have tea and half a dozen sweet treats to dive into. They’ll even have some recipes available for favorites found along the way!

Winter Farmers Market – Market Square (February 15, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Shop local for a homemade meal or a last minute holiday gift for that special someone from dozens of vendors that are entirely locally sourced. Every vendor on Market Square comes from within a 150-mile vicinity of Knoxville and a plethora of merchandise to choose from.

Date Night – The Bark Knoxville (February 14, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.)

The Bark Knoxville is letting guests bring two dogs in for the price of one, and maybe that furry friend can help out their human by doing some mingling. This dog park offers a safe and friendly environment for the animals and an in-house beer garden for owners to relax.

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for the KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts and culture in and around his hometown. Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at email or text 865-919-5059 with your story idea.