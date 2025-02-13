Join us as we navigate through some of the HEADLINES that are defining our times, illuminating the complexities and challenges we face as a society.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’

World headlines

Great White Sharks are dying in Canada

Canadian and American scientists are trying to solve a marine mystery with the sudden deaths of five sharks, three of which seemingly have the same infectious brain disease.

National headlines

Measles cases are increasing

A measles outbreak in the West Texas community of Gaines County with a high rate of opting out of vaccination requirements has increased to 24 cases, mostly school-aged children. Besides Texas, an increase in cases have been reported in Alaska, Georgia, New York City and Rhode Island.

President Trump made chair of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing

The center’s longtime president, Deborah F. Rutter, was fired from her position and Richard Grenell was appointed the center’s interim president.

President Trump speaks with Putin on ending war in Ukraine

President Trump said that he had “a lengthy and highly productive” call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. The president described the discussion as the beginning of a negotiation to end the war in Ukraine.

Marc Fogel released by Russia after three year imprisonment

American teacher Marc Fogel, who has been held captive in Russia for more than three years, was released in a hostage trade and followed his release with a visit to the White House.

State headlines:

Governor Bill Lee signs school voucher program

Tennessee’s new $447 million voucher initiative will make 20,000 education vouchers available in the 2025-26 school year.10,000 will be available to lower income students or ones who are disabled with any student entitled to attend a public school able to access the remaining 10,000.

Every recipient must prove their legal residency status in the U.S.

Local headlines:

Knoxville Fire Department hosting recruiting expo

The Knoxville Fire Department is looking to add to its staff and is hosting a spring recruitment expo Wednesday, February 26, 3- 6 p.m. at the Knoxville Expo Center at 5441 Clinton Hwy.

The department will be talking about the hiring process, job expectations, benefits and more. There will also be hands-on activities and firetruck tours for families.

Volunteers needed for Ijams River Rescue March 8

36th annual Ijams River Rescue is on Saturday, March 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A severe weather date is set for Saturday, March 15.

Ijams Nature Center’s annual cleanup brings together hundreds of individuals, families, Scout troops, businesses and church groups to remove tons of trash and tires from sites along the Tennessee River, creeks and streams. Sites are typically located in Knox, Anderson and Blount counties. For more information, visit Ijams.org

Remember to fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

