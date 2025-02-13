During the first week of February 2025, a total of 1,293 documents were added to the property records for Knox County. Trust deeds (loans) accounted for 247 of those recordings with a combined value of $74.49 million. Those mortgages included five valued at $1 million or more. The largest loan of the week coming in at $3.48 million was financed by FirstBank, which also backed the second highest value loan of $2.10 million. CNB Bank loaned $1.99 million, Mountain Commerce Bank $1.01 million, and rounding out the list, First National Bank of Pennsylvania loaned $1 million.

On the sales side of real estate, $71.7 million worth of property changed hands on 174 warranty deeds. This is nearly the same value represented in trust deeds, with roughly 70 fewer documents recorded. The number of million-dollar homes in Knox County has grown over the past few years. Just since January 1, we have recorded 31 residential deeds with prices over $1 million. Last week, we added seven more to be included in that total.

Only two of the week’s million-dollar transfers were for commercial properties. In West Knoxville, off Amherst Road, more homes are being built in the Spring Lake Farms neighborhood. Eagle Bend Development LLC sold 33 additional lots in that neighborhood to D.R. Horton for $1.82 million.

The other large sale was in North Knoxville off Callahan Drive. Wilbanks LLC sold 9.3 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to Volvo Trucks. Wilbanks Road Holdings LLC purchased the property at 6645 Wilbanks Road for $1.87 million.

The year-to-date comparison chart has been updated through Friday, Feb 7, 2025:

With spring just around the corner, homeowner’s association meetings are being planned. I will be glad to come speak to your group if there is any interest. Feel free to call me at the office to discuss scheduling — my number is 865-215-2330.

Lastly, if you haven’t signed up for the FREE Property Fraud Alert program, now is a great time to take a few minutes to enroll. An email alert is generated anytime documents are recorded in your listed names. To enroll, go to: https://alertme.knoxrod.org and follow the prompts. It’s a free and easy way to protect your property.

Have a great weekend! — Nick

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.