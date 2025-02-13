Knoxville Children’s Theatre, in partnership with the Clayton Foundation, will present a live production of Mean Girls Jr., Friday, February 14, through Sunday, March 9, with showtimes on Thursdays and Fridays, 7 p.m., Saturdays 1 and 5 p.m., and Sundays 3 and 6 p.m.

The story: Cady Heron grew up in Africa, but suburban Illinois is a whole new jungle. To take down queen bee Regina George, she goes undercover with The Plastics. As her real and fake selves blur, Cady must find her way back to her true friends — and herself.

The production features 22 actors, ages 11 to 16. The cast includes KCT veterans Chloe Harrison as Cady Heron, Connor Watters as Damian and Maggie Ingle as Janis Sarkisian. Making up the legendary Plastics are Leeland Robbins as Regina George, Maggie Lamb as Gretchen Wieners and Izzy Badgley as Karen Smith. Also featured are Olivia Birkbeck as Lizzie, Zoe Brockman as Glen Coco, Allison Loveday as Shane Oman and Caedmon Gifford as Aaron Samuels. Additional cast members include Sage Jamison, Lydia Komeshak, Colette Munyon, Afton Schuh, Macon Sloan, Auden Tatler, Taylor Tucker and Grace Templeton. Making their KCT debuts are Lila Kelley, Stella Rabinowitz and Brooklynn Rudacille.

The show is directed by guest director Madison M. Mansouri and designed by 15 student designers, ages 10 to 16.

KCT veteran Eva Rogers provides scenic design with assistance from Desmond Gondo, Tabi Maanum, Paris Harris and Joelle Arellano. Elaina Ward serves as the lighting designer. Ellery Wynn leads costume design with assistance from Isabella Summers, Jesse Watson and Riley Rickman. Props are managed by Caroline Simmons, with support from Emily Sheldon and RJ Bumpus. The production is stage-managed by Graham Sexton, assisted by Lyric Dyer.

