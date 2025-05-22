Even when there’s not a rock revival or sprawling showcase of local talent in the streets of downtown, Knoxville stays bustling even on its quieter weekends. Whether it’s strolling the greens of a back nine or having a glass of wine in the presence of prolific paintings, there’s a multitude of activities to choose from as the summer season gets more and more underway.

Visit Knoxville Open – Holston Hills Country Club (May 19 – 25)

Knoxville’s Masters Tournament has returned, and there’s some big prizes at stake for this year’s qualifiers. Stroll the greens of Holston Hills as Rocky Top’s best amateurs and aspiring pros face off in the first stop of the Korn Ferry Tour. Some players will even be vying for their very own PGA tour card! Tickets are $10 for the day and $25 for the whole weekend.

Peter McDade & Michael Amos Cody – Union Ave Books (May 22, 6 -7 p.m.)

Two authors will be available for questions, answers and maybe even some signed books at this free event this weekend. Come see and shop with writers to help jostle your inspiration or point you in the right direction. While there is no charge for the event, the venue asks that you do RSVP online before attending,

Laurel Square Dance – Laurel Theater (May 22, 7 – 9 p.m.)

Get your scootin’ boots on and prepare for a night of dancing and fun at this intimate and incredible venue. The event is open to dancers of all ages and experience levels, with no partner required for attendance or participation. Learn the ropes and then test your skills on the dancefloor!

Tavern Notes – Maker Exchange (May 23, 7 – 9 p.m.)

A classic, wholesale circuit of the city’s arts and culture scene, the Maker Exchange has become a constant for promoting good music and even better Friday nights. Come shop from a plethora of local and handmade items from vendors, grab a bite to eat and listen to some local live music!

Soundscapes at the KMA: Knoxville Museum of Art (May 23, 7:30 – 9:15 p.m.)

A weekend kickoff that combines visual and audial art forms is a great way to spend a Friday night, especially in a place that’s become a place of refuge for the city’s creative community. This weekend, they’re celebrating two of the most iconic labels in all of contemporary music and encouraging patrons to indulge in a drink and a painting while they’re there.

Sunset Concert Series – Great Smoky Mountain Heritage Center (May 23, 7 p.m.)

Throughout the summer, the Smoky Mountain Heritage Center will be putting some of its most prolific and historic acts on the mainstage. Backdropped by the native scenery in its covered amphitheater, come enjoy a great bill in the natural air! Admission is free for members of the Heritage Center.

Mystery Dinner Show – Hilton Knoxville (May 23, 6 – 9 p.m.)

America’s largest dinner comedy show is coming to Knoxville! Come eat dinner with new friends-some of whom might have more skeletons in the closet than you realize. Unliked most costumed cast members in showbusiness, the company of this production is in street clothes and could even be sitting right next to you!

Aerial Showcase – D1 Knoxville (May 24, 1 – 2 p.m.)

This free event provides circus-level tricks from expert-level acrobats! From the jumps through hoop to strength showcase on silk, performers are teeming with excitement to present their hard work to an invested audience. The venue requests that guests bring their own seating.

