Martinis at the Mansion Garden Party at Blount Mansion Visitors Center, 200 W. Hill Ave, Knoxville, TN 37902, has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 5 p.m. Join your friends and neighbors at the ‘Birthplace of Tennessee’ as Blount Mansion, Craighead-Jackson House, and gardens will be open for this event. There will be cocktails and wine served in addition to grazing tables catered by Classy Caterer.

Tickets are available for purchase at here.

This event is a fundraiser for Blount Mansion, the 1792-era home of William Blount and a National Historic Landmark. More information on our museum at www.blountmansion.org.

