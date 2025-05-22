There was a little extra spring in their step at the Wallace Real Estate West Office recently, thanks to a surprise visit from the Easter Bunny, who delivered a festive goodies basket to celebrate the office’s big win in the April RPAC contest.

With 36 individual investors from a single brokerage office, Wallace West took top honors in this friendly competition among local real estate offices. The REALTORS® Political Action Committee (RPAC) has been promoting the election of pro-REALTOR® candidates since 1969, and support from engaged offices like Wallace West helps ensure that REALTORS® have a strong voice in the legislative process.

“RPAC is all about protecting the future of our industry,” said Claudia Stallings, COO of Wallace Real Estate. Wallace is proud of our West Office for leading by example and making participation fun along the way.”

Among the standout agents at Wallace West is Jessica Eckhart, who exemplifies what it means to be both a strong industry advocate and a trusted resource for clients. Known for her positive energy and commitment to client service, Jessica serves as a member of the RPAC committee and is deeply engaged in the REALTOR® community.

“I appreciate Jessica’s passion for supporting our industry, as well as her dedication to helping people navigate the buying and selling process with confidence,” said Beth Stewart, Wallace West Principal Broker.

A local leader since 1936, Wallace Real Estate is pleased to be a Corporate Ally for East Tennessee Realtors at the Sterling Level, demonstrating its support for local REALTORS® and the industry at large. As RPAC continues its important work, offices across the region are encouraged to follow Wallace West’s lead, combining purpose with play and making an impact together.

