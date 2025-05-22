Chalk the Plaza is May 31, 1-6 p.m. at Mayor Ralph McGill Plaza, 101 N. Campbell Station Road, 37934.

While registration is closed to participate in chalking competition the day’s events are free to the public to enjoy.

While watching talented artists transform the sidewalks into beautiful masterpieces, you can enjoy food trucks, an art market, and a kids’ zone

To see more information, check out Chalk the Walk.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.