Melanie Dykes, director of the Union County Senior Center, died on May 20, 2025, while at work. She was just 54.

The woman and the job were a perfect fit. She had a knack for making everyone feel welcomed and valued. Her costumes and props left everyone laughing. And her mother, Linda Ball, was right there too, helping with lunch and activities for the seniors.

Melanie’s full obituary is here.

The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. today (5/22/25) at the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel with the service to follow. Burial will be Friday, May 23, at Skaggs Cemetery.