During the work week that ended May 16, 2025, we added 1,395 documents to Knox County’s property records. Included in the total were 318 trust deeds valued at $122.59 million, with seven loans exceeding $1 million. The largest loan was for $11.5 million, funded by United of Omaha Life Insurance Company. Berkadia Commercial Mortgage, LLC, served as the lender for the second highest amount at $9.11 million. Southeast Bank lent $9.04 million. The others of $1 million or more are in the table below:

The 238 property sales last week had a combined value of $109.22 million. Eleven properties had sales prices of over $1 million, five commercial, and six residential. One busy building company in Knox County, D.R. Horton, Inc., purchased additional lots in two of its existing neighborhoods.

In West Knoxville, Eagle Bend Development sold 23 additional lots in the Spring Lake Farms Subdivision Unit 2. This growing neighborhood is on Amherst Road. Horton purchased the lots for $1.29 million.

The other D.R. Horton neighborhood is on Beeler Road in the Gibbs community. Mesana Investments, LLC, sold 29 lots in the new Belhaven subdivision for $1.91 million.

Another local building company, Turner Homes, LLC, continues to build homes in the Haven at Hardin Valley neighborhood. Last week they purchased 18 additional lots from SH Couch Mill, LLC for $1.6 million.

A little further west, J & JF Properties, LLC sold 9 acres. SAKME, LLC bought the property at 1312 Everett Road for $3.2 million.

In the most valuable transfer of the week, I-40 Construction Services, LLC, sold two tracts of land in the Rock Pointe Crossing development at the Rutledge Pike exit. Duff Real Estate, LLC, purchased the five acres currently under construction on Spring Hill Road for $6.68 million.

Our year-to-date comparison chart has been updated as of Friday, May 16:

The Knox County Register’s office offers a FREE property fraud protection program for all property owners. This program generates an email when documents are recorded in the enrolled names, allowing you to deal with fraud quickly if necessary. It’s easy to sign up, just go to: https://alertme.knoxrod.org and follow the prompts.

Please note, our office will be closed on Monday, May 26th for Memorial Day and will reopen Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. Thank you to all our active-duty and retired armed services that have served our great country. And a special moment of honor for those that paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Have a good weekend!

Nick

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.

