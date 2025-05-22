Honor Fountain City Day is Monday, May 26, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Fountain City Park, 711 Hotel Avenue.

This full day event, presented by Fountain City Town Hall, Inc., will include

Food Trucks by Aprils, Sweet n Sassy, Snobiz

Fountain City Park covered pavilion

Children’s rides & games with prizes

Items for sale including T-Shirts, drinks, craft items, plants, food

Programs at different times during the day:

Live Music: 10 a.m. -3: 15 p.m.

10 a.m.- Knoxville Pipes and Drums

11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Fountain City Ramblers

2 p.m.– 3:15 p.m. Tennessee Wind Symphony Jazz Band

Community Awards Ceremony: 3:15 p.m. Fountain City Park at the Gazebo

Memorial Day Ceremony: 4 p.m.– Fountain City Park at the Gazebo

