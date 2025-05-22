Marble Springs State Historic Site is the proud recipient of Americana Corner’s Preserving America Grant program which funded new period-accurate clothing, hand-made drums, and supplies to support Marble Springs’ field trip program.

Each year, nearly 1800 students from Knox, Blount, Sevier, and even Hamilton County visit Marble Springs and learn about Governor John Sevier and the history of Tennessee through an engaging and interactive field trip program. This program consists of games, physical activities, lectures from dressed reenactors, and other hands-on components to bring history to life for students of all ages.

Americana Corner’s funding helped enhance the field trip’s “Militia Drill” encouraging students to dress up like soldiers, militiamen, or bonnie lasses and drum or march their way to victory!

The grantor, Americana Corner, was founded by Tom Hand in 2020 as an online resource to help others rediscover America’s incredible founding and first century of expansion.

Marble Springs State Historic Site is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Historical Commission.

