Two new high school principals so far – Fulton and South-Doyle – and three South Knox elementary schools. These appointments by Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk are effective July 2025 unless otherwise stated.

Kendedrick Jones was appointed principal at Fulton High School where he currently serves as interim principal. Fulton, as do all high schools, operates a Freshman Academy. Unique to Fulton are the Academy of Communications, Academy of Health and Human Services, and Academy of Public Service.

Mr. Jones joined Knox County Schools in 2024 as an assistant principal at Fulton High School. Previously he worked at schools in Mississippi. He came to Knoxville in 2022 as director of residence life and upper school principal of The King’s Academy in Seymour.

Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in biology and secondary science education from the University of Mississippi, and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Louisiana State University.

Rocky Riley is the new principal at South-Doyle High School, replacing Dr. Brad Carr who was reassigned as executive director of special education. SDHS offers an 865 Academy of Business and Health Science and an Academy of Engineering and Fabrication, along with the Freshman Academy for ninth graders.

Mr. Riley joined Knox County Schools in 2001 and taught at South-Doyle and West high schools. In 2007, he became a Career and Technical Education (CTE) curriculum supervisor for Knox County Schools. He began his career in administration in 2016 when he was named assistant principal of West High. He has been an assistant principal at Career Magnet Academy and at South-Doyle Middle School. In 2023, he was named principal of Bonny Kate Elementary, where he currently serves.

Riley holds a bachelor’s degree in human resource development with a concentration in technology education from the University of Tennessee, and a master’s degree in education from Lincoln Memorial University.

We don’t yet know who will replace Riley at Bonny Kate, but we have three announced South Knox principals:

Sherrie Fairchild-Keyes will be principal of South Knox Elementary School, replacing Tanna Nicely who retired.

Dr. Fairchild-Keyes began her career in education in 1997 as a teacher at Anderson County High School in Clinton, and later worked two schools in Key West, Florida. In 2008, she was named director of The Keys Center – A Place for Girls.

She began her career in school administration in 2009 as an administrator at Secret City Academy in Oak Ridge, and in 2014, she was named principal of Willow Brook Elementary School. She is currently a senior specialist at the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching (NIET).

Fairchild-Keyes holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Tennessee Tech, a master’s in curriculum and instruction along with a doctorate in education, both from the University of Tennessee. She completed a modified program in educational leadership and administration from Florida State University.

Rolen Blaine has been appointed principal of New Hopewell Elementary School, replacing Sarah Mercer who was reassigned as principal at Pond Gap Elementary School.

Dr. Blaine joined Knox County Schools in 2013 as a teacher at Adrian Burnett Elementary School. He began his career in administration in 2020 as an assistant administrator at Beaumont Magnet Academy. He is currently the assistant principal at Fountain City Elementary School, a position he has held since 2022.

Blaine holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in instructional leadership, both from Lincoln Memorial University, and a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies from the University of Tennessee.

Sarah Fish has been appointed principal of Dogwood Elementary School effective July 2025, replacing principal Lana Shelton-Lowe.

Ms. Fish joined Knox County Schools in 2024 as principal of Hardin Valley Elementary School, where she currently serves. She’s held varied educational jobs in Virginia, Florida and Oregon.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in linguistics from the University of Virginia, a master’s degree in early childhood and special education from George Mason University, and an educational specialist degree in administration and supervision from the University of Virginia.

We’ll have names and bios of other elementary school principals tomorrow (5/23/25) including at Norwood, Corryton, Hardin Valley, Pond Gap, Carter and Sunnyview Primary. Then we’ll keep up with other appointments on Wednesdays. Thanks for reading!