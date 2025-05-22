HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

World headlines:

600 year old roof collapses. The tiles on the east side of the roof of the Fengyang Drum Tower fell. The tower was constructed in 1375 during the Ming Dynasty.

National headlines:

National news originating in Oak Ridge as TVA asks to build nuclear reactor. This is the first time in U.S. history a utility has asked federal regulators for a permit to build a small nuclear reactor. Tennessee Valley Authority wants to develop next-generation nuclear power in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, at its Clinch River site.

Third Congress member dies since January. Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly,75, of Virginia, died Wednesday morning. Earlier this spring, Sylvester Turner died in March and Raúl Grijalva died several days later.

State headlines:

Traveling Tennessee looking for best eats in the main cities? TN Vacation shares the Nashville wineries and hot chicken, Tennessee barbeque festivals, restaurants in Memphis, drinks in Knoxville. Check out the site: here.

Local headlines:

Weather: Mostly sunny for a couple of days. According to the National Weather Service, we have another chance of showers today with some sunshine and a high near 74 with a low around 51. Friday is going to be a sunny, mild day with a high near 70 and the low a cool 49.

Race for Grace is Saturday. Event at Victor Ashe Park, 7 a.m.- 2 p.m. will have vendors and will be raising money for Saving Grace Women’s Hope organization.

New Exhibitions open at The Emporium on June 6. The Arts & Culture Alliance is presenting five new exhibitions at the Emporium Center in downtown Knoxville opening on Friday, June 6, from 5-9 p.m. A free gathering with the exhibiting artists will also feature live music by Nick Horner, Maddie McCullough and Mikul Joanz.

Dolly food for dinner? Country music mogul Dolly Parton is bringing us choices on the frozen food aisle. Parton now has a line of single-serve frozen meals. The meals cost around $4 and are available at select Target, Walmart and Publix stores in Knoxville. See full story at WBIR.

