Pretty pictures that I paint will occasionally have a deeper meaning, some intentional, some not. Painting what attracted me in Concord Park last summer soon yielded a peaceful rhythm.

Wavelength is the distance between two points on consecutive waves, think ocean, EKG, or seismograph. Syncing one’s thoughts to another is considered the same wavelength.

Purposefully skewed to a more organic sight, these masts were straight and the water calm. The colors, the quiet morning and the resting boats centered my day and gave me, and the blue heron walking by, a lasting impression.

Are we on the same “Wavelength”?

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright protected.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.