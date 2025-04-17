Eyes are getting puffy and noses are getting stuffy as East Tennessee’s annual onslaught of allergies rains down on us. Though, that doesn’t seem to be stopping people from getting out and about on their days off. Whether seeking shelter from those April showers or braving the outdoors amidst a new layer of pollen, Mother Nature is having a hard time hindering the festivities this weekend. Though, you should still check the weather to make sure your preferred event isn’t impacted.

Open Mic Night – Maker Exchange (April 17, 7 – 9 p.m.)

Budding creatives and patrons are invited to the Curio in the Maker Exchange for a Friday-eve open mic session! Musicians, comedians and everyone else confident with a microphone in their hand are encouraged to sign up. For the audience, food will be available to purchase as well as plenty of local vendors showing off their skillset.

Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grille: A Billie Holiday Musical – Old City Performing Arts Center (April 17 – May 4)

River & Rail Theater Co. is back with a rendition of Billie Holiday’s biographical musical, set just a year before her death in 1959. Set in Philadelphia, “Lady Day” features some of the singer’s most prolific numbers as actors and audience alike recall and revere the tragic life of one of America’s preeminent performers.

Dusk in the Dogwoods: A Garden Parlor Party – Mabry-Hazen House (April 17, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.)

History buffs, get imbued with the glitz and glamor of a 1920’s garden party with bubbles and beautiful sights abound! Aside from dinner and drinks, there will be a costume contest for those outfits deemed the most historically accurate, with a silent auction of items from a number of small and local businesses. All proceeds go to preserving the history and heritage the Mabry-Hazen House continues to cultivate.

The Play That Goes Wrong – Clarence Brown Theater (April 16 – May 4)

This out-of-the-box production is poised to be a sure success for Clarence Brown Theatre as they continue on a stellar season. A play set within a play, follows the cast of ‘Murder at Haversham Manor’ as they gear up for opening night, trying to ward off those pre-show jitters while having to solve every problem conceivable before the curtains come up. Come see the show the Huffington Post called “the funniest play Broadway has ever seen!”

S.O.U.L.S. International Youth Choir (April 18, 6:30-7:30 p.m.) The choir will perform a free event in a Good Friday Service on April 18, 6:30 p.m. at Callahan Road Baptist Church. Bagpiper Kelly Shipe and narrator Laura Paul from 96.3 will be joining to take A Musical Journey through the Stations of the Cross.

Tennessee Sheiks with Nancy Brennan Strange – Laurel Theater (April 18, 8 p.m.)

This double bill of roots and Americana mania promises to wow audiences and bring the energy. Tennessee Sheiks continue to blaze trails in the directions of swing, jazz, alternative country and so much more. Their support of Nancy Brennan Strange is just as comfortable with a full band backing as she is riding solo, continuing on a now six-year journey of crooning on folk storytelling.

Car Cruise-in – Dickey’s Barbecue Pit (April 19, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.)

In support of the Farragut Lions Club, show up and show out in your hot rods for a fun look at some of the best cruisers in town! This event invites classic and vintage rides, or just a passion for cars. Don’t miss out on a fun event that supports community effort simply with your attendance.

Amos Lee – Tennessee Theater (April 19, 7:30 p.m.)

Amos Lee is a prominent act in the folk and blues space, continuing on motifs of soft-spoken proverbial wisdom for which his influences and comparisons laid the groundwork. The strokes of his pen are in the vein of writers like John Prine and Bill Withers, with his talent continuously drawing him attention from some of the most prolific songwriters in the world. Come hear this subtly sweet, raw voice croon on truths known to many in our most opulent concert hall.

Ed Snodderly – Laurel Theater (April 19, 8 p.m.)

A Knoxville native and an extra on Joel Coen’s ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?,’ Ed Snodderly brings a nearly 50-year résumé to the stage as he continues to strive for perfection in his craft. First picking up a guitar at age 12, he combines that initial zeal for the superstars of the British Invasion with the fervor of the fiddle bluegrass his grandfather instilled in his DNA. Come see a hometown hero put on a can’t miss show!

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for the KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts and culture in and around his hometown. Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at email or text 865-919-5059 with your story idea