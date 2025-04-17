During the second week of April 2025, 1,265 documents were added to Knox County’s property records. Among these, 301 were trust deeds (loans) with a total value of $86.63 million. Nine of those loans exceeded $1 million. The largest was $2 million backed by Republic Bank and Trust Co. Andrew Johnson Bank funded the second-highest amount at $1.72 million, and Simmons Bank funded one for $1.54 million. The others above $1 million are as follows:

The week’s property sales were valued at $80.46 million and accounted for 216 of the recordings in the form of warranty deeds. Two commercial transactions and seven additional sales each had price tags of $1 million or more. Ephant Group-Ranjan Inc. sold a business condo at 414 Clinch Avenue to Historic First Avenue LLC for $1.4 million.

The other commercial transfer was on the 100 block of Chickamauga Avenue, home of Associated Scaffolding. Millstone Development Company Partnership sold the property at 127 Chickamauga Avenue to HAWK I LLC, for $1.45 million.

The year-to-date comparison chart has been updated as of April 11, 2025:

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.