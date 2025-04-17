Daily HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area. Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ Simply copy a headline and enter in the search engine to see all versions of the story.

World headlines:

Earth may not be only planet with life: Researchers from Cambridge University believe they have discovered possible life on a planet that orbits a star 120 light-years from us on Earth. The planet, K2-18b, could possibly be covered with a warm ocean full of life since the researchers have found a molecule that is believed to have only one source: marine algae which is a living organism. (New meaning to ‘little green men.’

First live sighting of colossal squid: Popular Science reports researchers captured footage of a live colossal squid (Mesonychoteuthis hamiltoni) in the the South Atlantic Ocean. This one is a baby only one foot long but could grow to a length of 23 feet. Only eight colossal quids have been found since 1925 and all postmortem.

National headlines:

School shooting in Dallas: Tracy Haynes Jr., 17, got a gun on the campus of Wilmer Hutchins High school without going through security. He wounded four students, but thankfully all are expected to recover. Haynes turned himself in to police and is charged with four counts of aggravated assault in a mass shooting, a first-degree felony.

California sues Trump administration: Home to the largest shares of manufacturing and agricultural production in the U.S. with the world’s fifth largest economy, California is suing the Trump administration over the tariffs affecting the state’s economy. California is the first state to actually sue the federal government over the tariffs.

Keep up with Congress Congress is on recess until May as no meetings are scheduled except one on April 30.

Stocks still volatile: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

State headlines:

Give back while you get away with ‘Voluntourism’ in the Smokies: An emerging travel trend dubbed “purposeful journeys” by Euronews and others is taking center stage this year. The Greater Smokies Region , with its location as a gateway to the country’s most-visited national park, hosts several opportunities for a purposeful journey through volunteerism. The National Park Service lists multiple projects on the Great Smoky Mountains National Park volunteer page ; plus, the Blount County Community Action Agency offers opportunities for volunteering. Potential volunteers can fill out the applications, travel to see the sights and then show up for their project and take action.

Local headlines:

Weather is mild, slight chance for rain: According to the National Weather Service, we have a slight chance for showers after 2 p.m. with a high near 72. Tonight, becoming clear with a low around 50. We will heat up Friday with sunny skies, temps near 82 and no rain. A chance of sprinkles after 2 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

KPD Mounted Patrol on duty: After three officers participated in 150 hours of training, they finally got to use their skills Tuesday at the Smokies home opener. The mounted patrols covered the streets in the area of Covenant Health Stadium.

Church of the Good Shepherd is hosting a First Creek Clean-Up: The clean-up in Fountain City is on Saturday, April 26, 2-4 p.m. behind First Horizon Bank, across from Gentry-Griffey Funeral Home. The city of Knoxville’s Adopt-A-Stream program is providing all supplies. First Horizon is allowing their parking area to be used that day.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.