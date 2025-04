The Art Market Gallery will feature photography by Kimberly Collins during May 2025. The First Friday reception is May 2 from 5:30-9 p.m. at the gallery, 422 South Gay Street.

A Knoxville resident, Collins is a published author of fiction and short stories as well as a professional photographer. Find out more about her here.

The Art Market Gallery is a juried cooperative of over 50 East Tennessee artists. Info here.