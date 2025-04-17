Volunteer Ministry Center’s (VMC) first fundraiser of 2025 is Monday, April 21, at Egwani Farms for the group’s fifth annual golf tournament.

Sponsor, team and individual player packages are available for purchase here.

Registration begins at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. All registrations include lunch, full round of golf, voucher for a high-quality player gift of choice, and the chance to win prizes.

Golfers can test their skills and win big in the Putting Contest. Beaty Chevrolet is sponsoring a Hole in One Contest. The grand prize is $40,000 toward a Chevrolet vehicle.

Kaleb Buckner, brand director at ProfitSolv and chair for the 2025 tournament, said, “I’m incredibly excited for this year’s tournament. We have a lot of new teams and sponsors, which means new people and local businesses learning about how VMC is helping to prevent and end homelessness in East Tennessee. At the end of the day, that’s what it’s about: helping our neighbors find a place to call home. Plus, it’s a great way to fellowship and network with peers in our city!”

Funds raised through this event support the mission of Volunteer Ministry Center to end and prevent homelessness in Knoxville and Knox County.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.